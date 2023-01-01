Easy and powerful syncing for Android and Desktop

FolderSync is the ultimate file syncing and backup solution for Android users. With its easy-to-use interface and powerful features, you can easily keep your files and folders in sync across your Android devices and cloud storage services.

Android version is available on Google Play or as downloadable APK.

Sync operations daily
2 million
New folderPairs daily
50,000
Monthly users
500,000

Sync your files

Everything needed to keep your files synced

With FolderSync, you can easily keep your files up-to-date and accessible, while also protecting your important data from loss or damage.

Sync Files Across Devices and Cloud Services
With FolderSync, you can easily keep your files and folders in sync across multiple devices and cloud storage services, such as Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive.
Automatic Syncing
FolderSync allows you to set up automatic syncing, which saves you time and effort by ensuring your files are always up-to-date without any manual intervention.
Customizable Sync Options
FolderSync provides a wide range of customization options for syncing your files, including the ability to select specific folders and files for syncing, syncing only files that meet specific criteria, and much more.
Backup and Restore
With FolderSync, you can create backups of your important files and folders to ensure that you never lose any data. You can also easily restore files from backups in case of accidental deletion or other issues.

Purchase - Android version

If you don’t have access to Google Play or wish to distribute an APK within your company you can purchase a downloadable APK directly from us. The Android version requires an Android device with version 6.0 or newer. More info.

Google Play

A Personal license tied to your Google account. Can only be installed using Google Play.

 

View price on Google Play
Google Play
  • Purchase bound to your Google account
  • Unlimited folderPairs

Personal

A Personal license is an option for private individuals who purchase a license with their own funds.

9.95

/ license
  • 1 user license
  • For all devices in users household
  • Unlimited folderPairs
  • APK file provided

Business

A business license is the standard licensing option for organizations and business entities.

14.95

/ license
  • 1 user license
  • Per-seat license
  • Unlimited folderPairs
  • APK file provided
  • MDM support

