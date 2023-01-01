FolderSync is the ultimate file syncing and backup solution for Android users. With its easy-to-use interface and powerful features, you can easily keep your files and folders in sync across your Android devices and cloud storage services.
Android version is available on Google Play or as downloadable APK.
Everything needed to keep your files synced
With FolderSync, you can easily keep your files up-to-date and accessible, while also protecting your important data from loss or damage.
If you don’t have access to Google Play or wish to distribute an APK within your company you can purchase a downloadable APK directly from us. The Android version requires an Android device with version 6.0 or newer. More info.
A Personal license tied to your Google account. Can only be installed using Google Play.
A Personal license is an option for private individuals who purchase a license with their own funds.
9.95
A business license is the standard licensing option for organizations and business entities.
14.95
FolderSync
